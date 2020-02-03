Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.[LTS] stock saw a move by 0.00% on Thursday, touching 872419. Based on the recent volume, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LTS shares recorded 149.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] stock additionally went up by +0.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LTS stock is set at 21.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by 42.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LTS shares showcased 17.91% increase. LTS saw -13.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 92.82% compared to high within the same period of time.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [NYSE:LTS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 4.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.49.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Fri 20 Mar (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] sitting at +3.41 and its Gross Margin at +24.64, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.83, and its Return on Assets is 4.76. These metrics suggest that this Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. does a poor job

of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 100.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] earns $920,063 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.96.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] has 149.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $520.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 4.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 0.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] a Reliable Buy?

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. [LTS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.