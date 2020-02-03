Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] dipped by -3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $47.59 price per share at the time. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated represents 136.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.50B with the latest information.

The Leggett & Platt, Incorporated traded at the price of $47.59 with 5.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LEG shares recorded 1.20M.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [NYSE:LEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.35 to 55.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $49.37.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] sitting at +10.55 and its Gross Margin at +20.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.07, and its Return on Assets is 8.82. These metrics all suggest that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 8.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 100.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 21.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] earns $193,977 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.09 and its Current Ratio is 1.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] has 136.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.35 to 55.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 2.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated [LEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.