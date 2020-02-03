Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE: MMC] opened at N/A and closed at $114.60 a share within trading session on 01/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $111.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE: MMC] had 2.58 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.51M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.29%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $82.68 during that period and MMC managed to take a rebound to $116.84 in the last 52 weeks.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.68 to 116.84. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +12.88, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%.

Its Return on Equity is 22.54, and its Return on Assets is 6.59. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 32.87. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 517.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $57.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.68 to 116.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 2.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.