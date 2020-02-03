Nucor Corporation [NUE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $47.49 after NUE shares went down by -2.80% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 62.31. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at +8.71 and its Gross Margin at +11.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.62, and its Return on Assets is 7.01. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.56

and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 11.50. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.78 and its Current Ratio is 3.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 311.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.10 to 62.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 3.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.