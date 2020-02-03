Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] saw a change by -1.61% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $22.55. The company is holding 308.55M shares with keeping 285.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 18.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -6.43% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.49%, trading +3.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 308.55M shares valued at 2.85 million were bought and sold.

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.08 to 24.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] sitting at +20.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30%. These measurements indicate that Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.96, and its Return on Assets is 5.19. These metrics suggest that this Old Republic International Corporation

does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.62.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.50.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has 308.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.08 to 24.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 1.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.