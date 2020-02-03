The share price of PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] inclined by $76.06, presently trading at $74.21. The company’s shares saw 22.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $60.40 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PCAR fall by -3.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.96% compared to -2.58 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.18%, while additionally gaining 16.51% during the last 12 months. PACCAR Inc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $78.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.26% increase from the current trading price.

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.40 to 81.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 93 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PACCAR Inc [PCAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin

for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] sitting at +11.62 and its Gross Margin at +15.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.61 and P/E Ratio of 10.80. These metrics all suggest that PACCAR Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.27. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] has 354.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.40 to 81.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 2.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PACCAR Inc [PCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PACCAR Inc [PCAR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.