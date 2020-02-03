Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI] took an upward turn with a change of -6.04%, trading at the price of $28.00 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.26 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 280.17K shares for that time period. PPBI monthly volatility recorded 1.86%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.73%. PS value for PPBI stocks is 3.41 with PB recorded at 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:PPBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.73 to 34.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI] sitting at +38.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.02, and its Return on Assets is 1.37. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Premier Bancorp,

Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.22.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI] has 60.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.73 to 34.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 2.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. [PPBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.