The share price of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] inclined by $113.89, presently trading at $116.96. The company’s shares saw 32.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $88.25 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PYPL jumped by +1.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.38% compared to 1.84 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.29%, while additionally gaining 28.31% during the last 12 months. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $130.37. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.41% increase from the current trading price.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.25 to 121.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] sitting at +15.70 and its Gross Margin at +44.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 15.22,

and its Return on Assets is 5.20. These metrics all suggest that PayPal Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 56.47. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $137.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.25 to 121.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. [PYPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.