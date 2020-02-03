Redwood Trust, Inc. [NYSE: RWT] shares went higher by 0.40% from its previous closing of $17.56, now trading at the price of $17.63, also adding 0.07 points. Is RWT stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RWT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 111.05M float and a +0.74% run over in the last seven days. RWT share price has been hovering between $17.71 and $15.24 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Redwood Trust, Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.24 to 17.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.56. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 11 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] sitting at +31.03 and its Gross Margin at +99.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.90%. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.00%. Its Return on Equity is 9.05, and its Return on Assets is 1.22. These metrics suggest that this Redwood Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 769.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 591.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 91.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 28.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] earns $2,828,450 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] has 112.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.24 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.70. This RSI suggests that Redwood Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. [RWT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.