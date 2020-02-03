The share price of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: FRBK] inclined by $3.46, presently trading at $3.19. The company’s shares saw -7.00% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.43 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FRBK fall by -15.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -15.02% compared to -0.57 of all time high it touched on 01/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.68%, while additionally dropping -45.93% during the last 12 months. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.94% increase from the current trading price.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:FRBK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 6.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [FRBK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [FRBK] sitting at -3.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to

its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.10%. Its Return on Equity is -1.42, and its Return on Assets is -0.11. These metrics suggest that this Republic First Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.34.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [FRBK] has 63.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $203.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 6.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [FRBK] a Reliable Buy?

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. [FRBK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.