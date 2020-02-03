Rite Aid Corporation[RAD] stock saw a move by -3.40% on Thursday, touching 2.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Rite Aid Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RAD shares recorded 56.74M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock could reach median target price of $12.00. Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock additionally went down by -2.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RAD stock is set at -25.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by 28.08% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RAD shares showcased 72.19% increase. RAD saw -49.96% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 137.10% compared to high within the same period of time. Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.37. Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 9 Apr (In 67 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] sitting at +0.39 and its Gross Margin at +21.61, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.20%. Its Return on Equity is -47.85, and its Return on Assets is -8.04. These metrics suggest that this Rite Aid Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 294.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 293.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] earns $407,525 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.68. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has 56.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $678.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 5.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation [RAD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.