Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] took an upward turn with a change of -0.37%, trading at the price of $26.62 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 964.98K shares for that time period. SC monthly volatility recorded 1.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.68%. PS value for SC stocks is 1.15 with PB recorded at 1.25.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.71 to 27.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.72.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 5 May (In 93 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] sitting at +17.13 and its Gross Margin at +76.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on

Invested Capital has reached 2.20%. Its Return on Equity is 13.87, and its Return on Assets is 2.10. These metrics suggest that this Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.69.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has 341.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.71 to 27.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.32. This RSI suggests that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.