SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] shares went lower by -0.85% from its previous closing of $92.83, now trading at the price of $92.04, also adding -0.79 points. Is SLG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SLG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 80.05M float and a -1.41% run over in the last seven days. SLG share price has been hovering between $96.39 and $75.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.46 to 96.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 15 Apr (In 73 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] sitting at +26.60 and its Gross Margin at +44.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.70%. These measurements indicate that SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 4.72, and its Return on Assets is 2.21. These metrics suggest that this SL Green Realty Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 113.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has 80.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.46 to 96.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.