South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $30.80 after SJI shares went down by -1.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. [NYSE:SJI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.58 to 34.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] sitting at +8.90 and its Gross Margin at +9.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 1.46, and its Return on Assets is 0.33. These metrics suggest that this South Jersey Industries, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 245.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.24. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.36 and P/E Ratio of 32.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] earns $1,447,646 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.38 and its Current Ratio is 0.42. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] has 93.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.58 to 34.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 3.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] a Reliable Buy?

South Jersey Industries, Inc. [SJI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.