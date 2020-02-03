Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] saw a change by 5.30% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $27.82. The company is holding 62.98M shares with keeping 56.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.02% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -48.95% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.09%, trading +7.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 62.98M shares valued at 1.12 million were bought and sold.

Taubman Centers, Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 54.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 12 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] sitting at +9.71 and its Gross Margin at +44.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80%. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Assets is 1.89.

Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 102.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 88.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 78.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. companyname [TCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.49.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] earns $1,081,933 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] has 62.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 54.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.