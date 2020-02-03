Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] stock went up by 1.52% or 4.75 points up from its previous closing price of $313.19. The stock reached $317.94 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TMO share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.91% in the period of the last 7 days.

TMO had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $322.98, at one point touching $310.915. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $322.98. The 52-week high currently stands at $342.26 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 27.48% after the recent low of $240.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 240.59 to 342.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $313.19.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 22 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] sitting at +16.37 and its Gross Margin at +39.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its

Return on Equity is 12.91, and its Return on Assets is 6.46. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TMO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.67.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has 409.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $128.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 240.59 to 342.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.