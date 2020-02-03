Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] shares went higher by 1.00% from its previous closing of $44.36, now trading at the price of $44.80, also adding 0.44 points. Is TOL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 818300 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TOL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 126.93M float and a -0.92% run over in the last seven days. TOL share price has been hovering between $46.65 and $34.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.34 to 46.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +9.42 and its Gross Margin at +19.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TOL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.31 and P/E Ratio of 11.10. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] earns $1,416,464 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.72 and its Current Ratio is 5.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 141.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.34 to 46.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.