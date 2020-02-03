United Bankshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: UBSI] dipped by -2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $34.30 price per share at the time. United Bankshares, Inc. represents 103.66M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.56B with the latest information.

The United Bankshares, Inc. traded at the price of $34.30 with 2.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UBSI shares recorded 445.16K.

United Bankshares, Inc. [NASDAQ:UBSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.90 to 40.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.01.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 23 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of United Bankshares, Inc. [UBSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Bankshares, Inc. [UBSI] sitting at +36.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.00%. These measurements indicate that United Bankshares, Inc. [UBSI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.86, and its Return on Assets is 1.34. These

metrics suggest that this United Bankshares, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.57.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.47.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

United Bankshares, Inc. [UBSI] has 103.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.90 to 40.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 2.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Bankshares, Inc. [UBSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. [UBSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.