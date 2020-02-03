The share price of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] inclined by $272.45, presently trading at $273.70. The company’s shares saw 31.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $208.07 recorded on 01/31/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UNH fall by -3.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.46% compared to -8.58 of all time high it touched on 01/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.32%, while additionally gaining 0.83% during the last 12 months. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $336.84. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 63.14% increase from the current trading price.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.07 to 302.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $272.45.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 21 Apr (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at +8.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 24.68, and

its Return on Assets is 8.44. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.19.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 977.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $266.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 208.07 to 302.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 2.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.