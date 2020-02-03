Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] stock went down by -1.68% or -0.18 points down from its previous closing price of $10.71. The stock reached $10.53 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VLY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.81% in the period of the last 7 days.

VLY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.64, at one point touching $10.49. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $10.64. The 52-week high currently stands at $12.14 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 4.15% after the recent low of $9.28.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.28 to 12.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 23 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +28.31, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.10%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.01, and its Return on Assets is 0.89. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.56.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 410.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.28 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 2.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.