Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] opened at N/A and closed at $198.97 a share within trading session on 01/31/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.41% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $201.78. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] had 3.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $135.26 during that period and V managed to take a rebound to $210.13 in the last 52 weeks. Visa Inc. [NYSE:V]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 135.26 to 210.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $198.97. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization's financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 79 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Visa Inc. [V] Now let's turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Visa Inc. [V] sitting at +67.03 and its Gross Margin at +79.02, this company's Net Margin is now 50.00%. These measurements indicate that Visa Inc. [V] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company's Return on Total Capital is 30.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.50. Its Return on Equity is 33.92, and its Return on Assets is 16.43. These metrics all suggest that Visa Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Visa Inc. [V] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Visa Inc. [V] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.57 and P/E Ratio of 37.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Visa Inc. [V] earns $1,178,308 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.56. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Visa Inc. [V] has 2.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $449.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 135.26 to 210.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 2.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Visa Inc. [V] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. [V], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.