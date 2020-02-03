Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] took an upward turn with a change of -0.92%, trading at the price of $65.77 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vornado Realty Trust shares have an average trading volume of 1.08M shares for that time period. VNO monthly volatility recorded 1.33%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.26%. PS value for VNO stocks is 6.31 with PB recorded at 2.03.

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.92 to 68.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 18 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] sitting at +16.91 and its Gross Margin at +41.69.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.21, and its Return on Assets is 2.60. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 230.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.85. Looking toward the

future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 194.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.21 and P/E Ratio of 4.18. These metrics all suggest that Vornado Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] earns $603,428 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has 192.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.92 to 68.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 1.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust [VNO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.