Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] took an upward turn with a change of 14.45%, trading at the price of $2.93 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Amyris, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.28M shares for that time period. AMRS monthly volatility recorded 6.64%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.07%. PS value for AMRS stocks is 2.44 with PB recorded at .

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.56.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.30, and its Total

Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 109.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $279.60M. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 8.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.