WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [NASDAQ: WETF] shares went lower by -2.38% from its previous closing of $4.21, now trading at the price of $4.11, also adding -0.1 points. Is WETF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WETF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 115.49M float and a +9.03% run over in the last seven days. WETF share price has been hovering between $8.04 and $3.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 24 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] sitting at +28.09 and its Gross Margin at +76.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.84, and its Return on Assets is 5.63. These metrics suggest that this WisdomTree Investments, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.84 and P/E Ratio of 37.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] earns $1,202,263 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has 153.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $645.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 8.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] a Reliable Buy?

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.