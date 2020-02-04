Amgen Inc. [AMGN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.38%, trading at the price of $216.88 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Amgen Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.29M shares for that time period. AMGN monthly volatility recorded 1.86%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.26%. PS value for AMGN stocks is 5.77 with PB recorded at 11.89.

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $216.05.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 5 May (In 92 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] sitting at +41.41 and its Gross Margin at +81.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.00%. These measurements indicate that Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.80%. Its Return on Equity is 70.73, and its Return on Assets is 12.44. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is doing well at using the money

it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.08.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.39. Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.05 and P/E Ratio of 16.85. These metrics all suggest that Amgen Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has 621.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $134.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 166.30 to 244.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 2.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amgen Inc. [AMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amgen Inc. [AMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.