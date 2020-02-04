Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] gained by 0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $305.23 price per share at the time. Broadcom Inc. represents 410.88M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.41B with the latest information.

The Broadcom Inc. traded at the price of $305.23 with 2.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AVGO shares recorded 2.44M.

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 250.09 to 331.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $305.16.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 12 Mar (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] sitting at +19.16 and its Gross Margin at +47.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.60, and its Return on Assets is 4.65. These metrics suggest that this Broadcom Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 120.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.82 and P/E Ratio of 47.41. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] earns $1,189,316 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has 410.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $125.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 250.09 to 331.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 2.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.