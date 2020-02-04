CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $26.34 after CNP shares went down by -0.53% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.25 to 31.42. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.48. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 24 Days). Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] sitting at +8.36 and its Gross Margin at +12.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.77, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this CenterPoint Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.42. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 20.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] earns $1,314,529 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.01 and its Current Ratio is 2.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] has 505.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.25 to 31.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. [CNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.