Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $75.11 after CHD shares went up by 1.20% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [NYSE:CHD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.64 to 80.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.22. Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 7 May (In 94 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] sitting at +19.10 and its Gross Margin at +42.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.00%. Its Return on Equity is 24.34, and its Return on Assets is 9.41. These metrics all suggest that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.59 and P/E Ratio of 30.69. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] earns $882,106 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.52 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has 246.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.64 to 80.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 2.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.58. This RSI suggests that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.