Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] gained by 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $74.93 price per share at the time. Colgate-Palmolive Company represents 858.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.34B with the latest information.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company traded at the price of $74.93 with 7.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CL shares recorded 3.87M.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.20 to 76.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.78.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Fri 24 Apr (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at +24.77 and its Gross Margin at +59.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 57.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.60%. Its Return on Assets is 19.33.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 52.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] earns $450,551 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.79 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 858.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.20 to 76.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 1.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.59. This RSI suggests that Colgate-Palmolive Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.