Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.53 after DGLY shares went up by 59.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. Digital Ally, Inc. [NASDAQ:DGLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.96. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization's financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 3 Apr (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] sitting at -93.49 and its Gross Margin at +35.09.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -164.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -144.90%. Its Return on Assets is -113.01.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 118.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] earns $118,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] has 11.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 5.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 8.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.12. This RSI suggests that Digital Ally, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. [DGLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.