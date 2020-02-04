Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] opened at N/A and closed at $15.63 a share within trading session on 02/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.77.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] had 3.76 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.00M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.75%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.02 during that period and GPK managed to take a rebound to $16.95 in the last 52 weeks.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 16.95. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] sitting at +9.43 and its Gross Margin at +17.74.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.13, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics suggest that this Graphic Packaging Holding Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37 and P/E Ratio of 22.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.86. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has 293.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 16.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 2.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.