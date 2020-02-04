Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.[IVR] stock saw a move by -0.06% on Thursday, touching 2.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of IVR shares recorded 143.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock could reach median target price of $16.63.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] stock additionally went up by +0.92% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of IVR stock is set at 8.10% by far, with shares price recording returns by 11.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, IVR shares showcased 6.78% increase. IVR saw -1.02% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.03% compared to high within the same period of time.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.66. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at -16.24 and its Gross Margin at +90.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.39. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job

of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 667.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.14.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -77.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.30 and P/E Ratio of 124.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 143.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.81 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 0.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.