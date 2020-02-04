Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE: SKT] shares went lower by -5.40% from its previous closing of $14.63, now trading at the price of $13.84, also adding -0.79 points. Is SKT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.11 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SKT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 90.86M float and a -6.68% run over in the last seven days. SKT share price has been hovering between $22.96 and $13.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 22.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 4 May (In 91 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] sitting at +17.11 and its Gross Margin at +41.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.20%. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on

Equity is 18.94, and its Return on Assets is 3.71. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SKT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.28.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has 97.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 22.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 5.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.