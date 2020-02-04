Under Armour, Inc.[UA] stock saw a move by 0.11% on Thursday, touching 2.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Under Armour, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UA shares recorded shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Under Armour, Inc. [UA] stock could reach median target price of $20.00.

Under Armour, Inc. [UA] stock additionally went down by -2.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.55% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UA stock is set at -4.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -2.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UA shares showcased -6.31% decrease. UA saw -26.76% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 19.43% compared to high within the same period of time.

Under Armour, Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.06 to 24.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.96.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 11 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour, Inc. [UA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour, Inc. [UA] sitting at +3.07 and its Gross Margin at +44.98.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.55, and its

Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 73.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Under Armour, Inc. [UA] earns $346,212 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.97. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.06 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour, Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. [UA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.