Knowles Corporation [NYSE: KN] shares went higher by 1.88% from its previous closing of $19.73, now trading at the price of $20.10, also adding 0.37 points. Is KN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.1 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 90.02M float and a -1.66% run over in the last seven days. KN share price has been hovering between $22.79 and $15.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Knowles Corporation [KN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Knowles Corporation [KN] sitting at +9.66 and its Gross Margin at +38.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.80%. These measurements indicate that Knowles Corporation [KN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.60, and its Return on Assets is 4.12. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Knowles Corporation [KN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.34, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 10.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Knowles Corporation [KN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.32 and P/E Ratio of 17.38. These metrics all suggest that Knowles Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Knowles Corporation [KN] earns $103,363 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 2.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Knowles Corporation [KN] has 93.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.39 to 22.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Knowles Corporation [KN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Knowles Corporation [KN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.