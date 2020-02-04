The share price of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] inclined by $65.31, presently trading at $66.56. The company’s shares saw 30.09% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $51.17 recorded on 02/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LVS jumped by +5.20% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.48% compared to 3.29 of all time high it touched on 02/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.99%, while additionally gaining 11.14% during the last 12 months. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $72.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.15% increase from the current trading price.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.17 to 74.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.31.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 72 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] sitting at +27.82 and its Gross Margin at +30.27,

this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10%. These measurements indicate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 295.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.25.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has 778.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.17 to 74.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 2.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.