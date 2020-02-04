The share price of MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] inclined by $24.05, presently trading at $23.02. The company’s shares saw 1.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $22.60 recorded on 02/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MPLX fall by -4.64% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.01% compared to -1.12 of all time high it touched on 01/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.12%, while additionally dropping -35.48% during the last 12 months. MPLX LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.45% increase from the current trading price. MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.60 to 35.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.05. Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 13 May (In 100 Days). ata-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> ata-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at +4.89 and its Gross Margin at +8.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that MPLX LP [MPLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.97.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.60 to 35.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 3.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.