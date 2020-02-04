The share price of Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] inclined by $14.38, presently trading at $14.01. The company’s shares saw 25.99% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.12 recorded on 02/03/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NAVI fall by -5.15% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.43% compared to -0.76 of all time high it touched on 01/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.60%, while additionally gaining 22.47% during the last 12 months. Navient Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $17.28. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.27% increase from the current trading price.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.12 to 15.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 28 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at +13.26 and its Gross Margin at +81.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return

on Invested Capital has reached 0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.60. These metrics suggest that this Navient Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,449.49.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 229.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.12 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.