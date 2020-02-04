New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] shares went higher by 0.42% from its previous closing of $16.74, now trading at the price of $16.81, also adding 0.07 points. Is NRZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.78 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NRZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 413.85M float and a +2.50% run over in the last seven days. NRZ share price has been hovering between $17.34 and $13.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 6 Feb (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +42.71 and its Gross Margin at +84.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.10%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.04, and its Return on Assets is 3.57. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 379.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] earns $788,960,333 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 417.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 1.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.