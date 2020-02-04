New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] is following N/A trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $6.35 after NYMT shares went N/A by 0.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go N/A is N/A momentum in the press.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.88 to 6.47. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.35.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 20 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] sitting at +22.35 and its Gross Margin at +86.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50%. These measurements indicate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 9.57, and its Return on Assets is 0.77. These metrics suggest that this New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,140.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

91.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,272.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 30.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.92 and P/E Ratio of 13.73. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] earns $13,242,833 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has 326.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.88 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 0.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.