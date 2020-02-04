Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] opened at N/A and closed at $220.94 a share within trading session on 02/03/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $218.87.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] had 2.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $165.37 during that period and RTN managed to take a rebound to $233.48 in the last 52 weeks.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 165.37 to 233.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $220.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +26.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.21, and

its Return on Assets is 10.06. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.16.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 284.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 165.37 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.