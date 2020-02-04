Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] opened at N/A and closed at $37.95 a share within trading session on 02/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $38.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] had 2.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.14%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $31.32 during that period and ROL managed to take a rebound to $43.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.95.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 79 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] sitting at +15.75 and its Gross Margin at +46.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20%. These measurements indicate that Rollins, Inc. [ROL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return

on Total Capital is 31.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 26.62, and its Return on Assets is 14.09. These metrics all suggest that Rollins, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.36.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has 329.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 2.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.19. This RSI suggests that Rollins, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Rollins, Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rollins, Inc. [ROL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.