RPC, Inc. [NYSE: RES] dipped by -7.95% on the last trading session, reaching $4.17 price per share at the time. RPC, Inc. represents 221.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $924.11M with the latest information.

The RPC, Inc. traded at the price of $4.17 with 2.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RES shares recorded 2.15M.

RPC, Inc. [NYSE:RES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 13.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.53.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company's financial results.

Fundamental Analysis of RPC, Inc. [RES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RPC, Inc. [RES] sitting at -2.92 and its Gross Margin at +10.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is -9.78, and its Return on Assets is -7.66. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s

attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RES financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.70.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.31 and its Current Ratio is 4.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 9.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RPC, Inc. [RES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RPC, Inc. [RES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.