Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] shares went higher by 0.44% from its previous closing of $54.98, now trading at the price of $55.22, also adding 0.24 points. Is LUV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LUV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 523.93M float and a -1.83% run over in the last seven days. LUV share price has been hovering between $58.77 and $47.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.40 to 58.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] sitting at +13.18 and its Gross Margin at +26.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.90%. Its Return on Equity is 23.37, and its Return on Assets is 8.65. These metrics all suggest that Southwest Airlines Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Southwest Airlines Co.

[LUV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 27.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] has 534.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.40 to 58.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 2.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.