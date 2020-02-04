Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $94.41 after TSCO shares went up by 1.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.69 to 114.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.95.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 23 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] sitting at +8.90 and its Gross Margin at +32.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.50%. Its Return on Equity is 35.95, and its Return on Assets is 13.27. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 51.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.63.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.97. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has 119.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.69 to 114.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 4.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.