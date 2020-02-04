Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: UBER] shares went higher by 3.06% from its previous closing of $37.59, now trading at the price of $38.74, also adding 1.15 points. Is UBER stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 15.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UBER shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.48B float and a +4.82% run over in the last seven days. UBER share price has been hovering between $47.08 and $25.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:UBER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] sitting at -25.16 and its Gross Margin at +31.03, this company’s Net Margin is now -58.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 87.70%. Its Return on Equity is 19.09, and its Return on Assets is 5.06. These metrics suggest that this Uber Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] earns $506,221 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] has 1.72B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $64.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.58 to 47.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.58. This RSI suggests that Uber Technologies, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. [UBER], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.