The share price of Uranium Energy Corp. [NYSE: UEC] inclined by $0.83, presently trading at $0.89. The company’s shares saw 19.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.75 recorded on 02/03/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UEC jumped by +9.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.82% compared to 0.08 of all time high it touched on 02/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.47%, while additionally dropping -31.31% during the last 12 months. Uranium Energy Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.81% increase from the current trading price.

Uranium Energy Corp. [NYSE:UEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 1.58. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.83.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 10 Mar (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.45.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.54. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.35 and its Current Ratio is 6.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has 179.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $160.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 1.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 8.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.