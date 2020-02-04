Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] saw a change by -4.82% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $80.25. The company is holding 429.55M shares with keeping 409.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 15.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.32% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.32%, trading +0.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 429.55M shares valued at 5.09 million were bought and sold.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 23 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] sitting at +3.54 and its Gross Margin at +4.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.32, and its Return on Invested

Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has 429.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $34.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.44 to 101.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 4.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.