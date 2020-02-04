OpGen, Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] opened at N/A and closed at $1.57 a share within trading session on 02/03/20. That means that the stock gained by 44.59% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, OpGen, Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] had 15.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 705.56K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 16.82%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.92 during that period and OPGN managed to take a rebound to $31.80 in the last 52 weeks.

OpGen, Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 31.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of OpGen, Inc. [OPGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OpGen, Inc. [OPGN] sitting at -447.35 and its Gross Margin at +37.26.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -333.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -253.50%. Its Return on Equity is -567.68, and its Return on Assets is -171.71. These metrics suggest that this OpGen, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OpGen, Inc. [OPGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.29.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -68.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. OpGen, Inc. [OPGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, OpGen, Inc. [OPGN] earns $58,926 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

OpGen, Inc. [OPGN] has 5.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 31.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 146.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 23.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.08. This RSI suggests that OpGen, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is OpGen, Inc. [OPGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OpGen, Inc. [OPGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.