Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] gained by 7.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.59 price per share at the time. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. represents 91.11M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $220.49M with the latest information.
The Abeona Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $2.59 with 1.51 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ABEO shares recorded 1.51M.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.42.
Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 16 Mar (In 40 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] sitting at -1940.16.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -43.40%. Its Return on Equity is -37.27, and its Return on Assets is -32.09. These metrics suggest that this Abeona Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 32.05. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] earns $36,120 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.37 and its Current Ratio is 4.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has 91.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $220.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 8.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.40% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 7.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.